Left Menu

Kejriwal on three-day Punjab visit from Wednesday

They will hold town hall meetings with entrepreneurs on September 14 in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:25 IST
Kejriwal on three-day Punjab visit from Wednesday
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a three-day visit to Punjab from September 13, party sources said on Tuesday.

During his visit, Kejriwal will participate in several important programmes and fulfil some of the most significant poll promises of the AAP, they said.

Additionally, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to make a major policy announcement during Kejriwal's visit.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal will inaugurate a 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar in the presence of Mann as part of the AAP's guarantee to provide quality education to the children of the state, the sources said.

This will be the first 'School of Eminence' in Punjab. In the coming days, the AAP government will open 117 such schools in the state, they said.

Kejriwal and Mann will also address a public gathering in Amritsar. They will hold town hall meetings with entrepreneurs on September 14 in Amritsar and Jalandhar. Issues of entrepreneurs, including policy-related matters, will be discussed during the meetings.

Following this, Mann may also make some significant announcements related to the industry policy, according to the sources.

On September 15, the two leaders will hold town hall meetings with entrepreneurs in Ludhiana and Mohali, following which Kejriwal will return to Delhi, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023