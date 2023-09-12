Left Menu

23 bills introduced in Assam Assembly in two days

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 23 bills, including seven new ones, have been introduced during the first two days of the ongoing autumn session of the Assam Assembly.

Two of these bills were tabled in the House on Tuesday.

Labour Welfare Minister Sanjay Kishan introduced 'The Assam Tea Plantation Provident Fund and Pension Fund and Deposit Linked Insurance Fund Scheme (Amendment) Bill 2023', while 'The Assam Backward Classes Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023' was brought by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Among the seven new bills, six were for upgrading different colleges to universities, presented by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

'The Assam Repealing Bill 2023' was the other new proposed legislation, which seeks to repeal 'The Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management Act 2010', also brought by Pegu.

Pegu also tabled five other bills that would empower the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to check and audit accounts of five universities of the state.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog introduced 'The Assam Micro Finance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending (Amendment) Bill 2023', and 'The Assam Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023'.

Among the other bills presented were 'The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023', 'The Assam Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement (Amendment) Bill 2023' and 'The Assam Gratuity (Amendment) Bill 2023'.

