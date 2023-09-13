Left Menu

Drawing teacher held for molesting Class 10 girl

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man, employed as a drawing teacher in a school in Thane city of Maharashtra, for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, Yogesh Ahire, was arrested by the police on Tuesday for the incident that occurred more than a month ago, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:00 IST
Drawing teacher held for molesting Class 10 girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man, employed as a drawing teacher in a school in Thane city of Maharashtra, for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, Yogesh Ahire, was arrested by the police on Tuesday for the incident that occurred more than a month ago, he said. ''On August 9, when the victim went to the teachers' room in her school located in Kalwa to call the drawing teacher, the accused misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. He also used objectionable language,'' the police official said. The incident left the girl shocked. She returned to her classroom and started crying. One of her classmates then took her to the principal and the victim narrated to her what happened in the teachers' room. Thereafter, the principal called the accused and asked him to explain why he did so,'' he added. The victim's parents also approached a local political leader, who took up the issue with the school authorities. The police arrested Ahire under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 34 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023