Reduce NEET PG 2023 cut-off percentile by up to 30 pc, IMA writes to Mandaviya

As a result of high cutoff scores, aspiring medical students will not only be prevented from entering postgraduation but will also be compelled to travel overseas to pursue their dream field of postgraduation, further depleting the medical manpower pool in India. This cutoff is the minimum score aspirants must obtain to be deemed eligible for the exam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:51 IST
Reduce NEET PG 2023 cut-off percentile by up to 30 pc, IMA writes to Mandaviya
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding reduction in the NEET PG 2023 cut-off percentile by up to 30 per cent so that most of the seats can be filled in both clinical and non-clinical branches.

This will ensure that a significant number of aspiring doctors can enroll for postgraduate programmes in various medical colleges across the country and not a single postgraduate seat goes vacant, the IMA said in its letter.

''We should not forget that during previous Covid waves, when the country was in the state of emergency and people were dying, the doctors left their homes and served the nation fervently. The time has come for the administration to recognize them for their selfless service by reducing the cutoff marks for NEET-PG 2023,'' it said.

''As a result of high cutoff scores, aspiring medical students will not only be prevented from entering postgraduation but will also be compelled to travel overseas to pursue their dream field of postgraduation, further depleting the medical manpower pool in India. We cannot afford to lose these precious gems in such a time when the country needs a full-blown medical army to protect citizens,'' the doctors' body said.

The safety and well-being of the people of our country hinges on you ensuring that adequate medical staff is available so that there is no shortage of human resources within the medical profession.

''We request you to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut off percentile up to 30% so that most of the seats are filled in both clinical and non-clinical branches,'' said the association.

NEET PG cutoff percentile 2023 for candidates belonging to the General/ EwS category is 50, for General PwBD is 45 and for SC/ ST/ OBC (including PwBD of SC/ ST/ OBC)is40. This cutoff is the minimum score aspirants must obtain to be deemed eligible for the exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

