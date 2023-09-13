Left Menu

AI courses to be introduced soon in govt schools in Punjab: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that courses in artificial intelligence will soon be introduced in government schools across the state. Students are also being sent to places such as ISRO and other reputed institutions for enhancing their knowledge, the chief minister said.Mann said that in the past 18 months, the AAP government in Punjab has provided more than 36,097 jobs to the youth in various departments.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that courses in artificial intelligence will soon be introduced in government schools across the state. One lakh students will be imparted training in artificial intelligence while training will also be given to 10,000 teachers for teaching the courses, Mann said.

''Punjab is known for the Green Revolution and the White Revolution but now it will be known for education revolution,'' said Mann while addressing a ''Sikhiya Kranti'' rally here in the presence of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had inaugurated a 'School of Eminence' here.

The Punjab chief minister said that Rs 358 crore will be spent on construction of boundary walls in over 7,000 schools. Likewise, he said, Rs 25 crore is being spent on benches and other furniture, Rs 60 crore for washrooms and Rs 800 crore for 10,000 new classrooms. Mann said that a ''campus manager'' is being appointed in each school. He claimed that Punjab will be the first state in the country to have WiFi connection in each school and added that within six months, all schools in the state will be equipped with internet facilities.

Mann said that his government has made schools of eminence for the betterment of students, particularly those who are from the weaker and underprivileged sections of society.

He said that to upscale the expertise of teachers, they are being sent abroad and within the country for professional training. Students are also being sent to places such as ISRO and other reputed institutions for enhancing their knowledge, the chief minister said.

Mann said that in the past 18 months, the AAP government in Punjab has provided more than 36,097 jobs to the youth in various departments. He reiterated that jobs have been given on the basis of merit and transparency. The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Mann said. Mann said that strict action is being taken against corrupt politicians in the state.

