High Court Showdown: Kejriwal's Bail Under Scrutiny

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for May 8 to address the Enforcement Directorate's challenge against the previous grant of bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This bail was initially granted by a trial court concerning a money laundering case connected to the controversial excise policy.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma called for the trial court record to be reviewed in the interim. The move followed a request from Kejriwal's counsel to delay proceedings due to the absence of senior counsel, although the court noted that it was late in the day, already past 3 pm.

Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, had been granted interim bail by the top court on July 12, 2024. The arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act had drawn attention to the alleged policy irregularities and favoritism towards license holders following its discontinuation in 2022.

