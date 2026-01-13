Left Menu

High Court Showdown: Kejriwal's Bail Under Scrutiny

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the bail granted to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection to a money laundering case linked with the excise policy. The case highlights alleged irregularities and corruption in the policy's implementation.

Updated: 13-01-2026 15:41 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for May 8 to address the Enforcement Directorate's challenge against the previous grant of bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This bail was initially granted by a trial court concerning a money laundering case connected to the controversial excise policy.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma called for the trial court record to be reviewed in the interim. The move followed a request from Kejriwal's counsel to delay proceedings due to the absence of senior counsel, although the court noted that it was late in the day, already past 3 pm.

Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, had been granted interim bail by the top court on July 12, 2024. The arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act had drawn attention to the alleged policy irregularities and favoritism towards license holders following its discontinuation in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

