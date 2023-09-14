Left Menu

Kedaara invests over Rs 1,000 crore in K12 Techno Services

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:33 IST
Kedaara invests over Rs 1,000 crore in K12 Techno Services
Private equity firm Kedaara Capital on Thursday announced an over Rs 1,000 crore investment in education and technology services provider K12 Techno Services for a significant minority stake.

Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India, has partially exited its investment in the company, according to a statement.

The investment will support the company's mission of providing high-quality education and technology services to the K-12 segment, it added.

At present, K12 Techno serves more than 900 educational institutions with education, content, and technology services which are used by 3 lakh students till class 12.

Its revenues have grown at a compounded annual growth rate of more than 40 per cent over the last five years.

''India has over 260 million students enrolled in the K-12 segment, that aspire for accessible, high-quality holistic education.

''K12 Techno has done tremendous work to help schools bridge this gap by leveraging technology and process orientation,'' Kedaara's managing partner Sunish Sharma and managing director Anant Gupta said in a joint statement.

