Left Menu

DUSU polls: Posters, pamphlets add colour to Delhi University, freshers giddy with excitement

The students are also being invited to attend meetings and rallies after classes.The Delhi University will go to the polls on September 22, after a gap of four years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:58 IST
DUSU polls: Posters, pamphlets add colour to Delhi University, freshers giddy with excitement
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Colourful posters, pamphlets and hoardings have livened up Delhi University, which is getting ready to hold students' union elections after a gap of four years.

From tea stalls to autorickshaws, Delhi University Students' Union election banners can be seen everywhere around college campuses.

While senior students can be seen discussing their election manifestos, candidates and campaign planning in every corner, freshers are giddy with the excitement of witnessing their first-ever students' union election.

''Everyone is excited. The candidates are going to every group to convince them of their ideology and manifesto,'' first-year student Sakshi told PTI.

The probable candidates have been visiting classes and also noting the problems the students are facing, she added.

The Sudama tea stall near the north campus has turned into a hub of election discussions, with the candidates distributed tea and announced their policies to the students.

In a bid to make the elections more interesting for the freshers, the candidates have also been organising games, poetry and comedy events on the campuses. The students are also being invited to attend meetings and rallies after classes.

The Delhi University will go to the polls on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023