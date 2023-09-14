Left Menu

School kids excel in RBI's financial literacy quiz competition

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
as many as 1,03,388 students from 51,694 schools across the country took part in a quiz competition organised by the Reserve Bank of India.

The all-India quiz competition on financial literacy was organized for the students of classes VIII, IX and X of government and municipal schools across the country, the central bank said in a statement, adding the final round was held this morning here.

Aman Gupta and Utkarsh Sudhakar from Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, New Delhi topped the completion.

The competition saw participation of as many as 1,03,388 students from 51,694 schools, it said, adding that the competition was part of its various measures to spread financial literacy among different sections of population. The multi-level quiz was initiated at the block levels in all states and Union Territories and the winning teams competed at district and state levels and winners of the state level competitions participated in the six zonal rounds held earlier in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati.

