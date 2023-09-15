IT sector veteran Gopichand Katragadda to head Institution of Engineering and Technology

IT sector veteran Gopichand Katragadda has been appointed as the president of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), an international professional engineering institution.

Katragadda, the founder of deep tech startup Myelin Foundry, will be the first Indian to assume the presidency of the IET in its 142-year history.

He will assume office from October 1, taking over the role from Professor Bob Cryan, vice-chancellor and CEO of the University of Huddersfield.

''It is indeed a momentous occasion to have Dr Gopichand Katragadda taking over the reins as a highly respected thought-leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence, and our first Indian president. With an illustrious career to his credit, I am certain that he will play a key role in steering the IET towards our vision of engineering a better world,'' said Ed Almond, chief executive and secretary, IET.

Until January 2019, Katragadda was the group chief technology officer and innovation head of Tata Sons. He is also an independent director of Bosch India Limited and ICICI Securities.

Katragadda has also served as the managing director of the GE India Technology Centre and vice-president (research and development) with Karta Technologies, Texas. He was an adjunct professor at the University of Texas and has also served on the board of directors of Texas Public Radio.

