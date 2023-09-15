Left Menu

Bengal minister urges Guv to sign bill for setting up search committees for VCs in univs

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 19:47 IST
Bengal minister urges Guv to sign bill for setting up search committees for VCs in univs
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday urged Governor C V Ananda Bose to sign a Bill for paving the way to form search committees for appointing vice-chancellors in universities where the terms of VCs had expired with no permanent ones occupying the posts at present.

The minister’s request came amid a controversy over the appointment of officiating vice-chancellors by the governor who is also the chancellor of state universities.

Basu said, ''We wish the search committees are formed by giving accordance to the role of the state government, by holding discussions with it as quickly as possible... It is unfathomable why the honourable governor is not signing the bill passed by the assembly in this regard.” Asked about the visit of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to the state since Thursday, Basu said it does not matter to West Bengal and its education system.

Basu had described the five VCs who attended a meeting of Pradhan on September 14 night as ''slaves'' who were ''authorised'' by the governor to meet a central minister belonging to the BJP.

The Trinamool Congress leader had also referred to the governor as ''Bond'' along the lines of the popular fictional secret agent James Bond. Pradhan described Basu's comments as not befitting the stature of an education minister. ''I don't know if he has the right to use such words against honorary figures like the governor and respectable persons like VCs. If a VC goes to meet a central minister to discuss academic issues, is there anything wrong in a democracy?'' he said. Asked by reporters, Basu said he did not think what he had said was wrong. “It is my general comment on social media which I am entitled to in the capacity of a political person, and an individual, if not as a minister,'' he said.

''If interim VCs, appointed by the governor, go to meet a union minister without informing the higher education department, it is apparent who had authorised them,'' Basu added. Notably, the meeting was held a week after another meeting of registrars of universities, convened by the state higher education department, was organised. Only 12 registrars had attended that meeting while 19 others could not come due to a ''threat from Raj Bhavan'', Basu had earlier said. The governor recently appointed interim VCs of at least eight universities which remained headless after the expiry of the terms of the permanent VCs in April and May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
BRIEF-China EV Maker Xpeng To Release 2024 Model Of Flagship SUV G9 On Sept 19

BRIEF-China EV Maker Xpeng To Release 2024 Model Of Flagship SUV G9 On Sept ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023