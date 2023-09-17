Varanasi: Muslim women celebrate PM Modi's birthday, light 73 earthen lamps

A group of Muslim women in Varanasi on Sunday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by performing an 'aarti' and lighting 73 earthen lamps. The women associated with the Muslim Mahila Foundation (MMF) also sang folk songs and wished for Modi's long life, its office bearers said.

Varanasi is the Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

The women also made 'rangolis' and offered 'laddoos' to the photograph of PM Modi, and chanted slogan ''Muslim bahne kare pukaar, har jagah ho Modi sarkaar''. Nazneen Ansari, a senior office bearer of MMF, announced that 10,000 Muslim women will write a letter to Prime Minister Modi thanking him for 'Muslim Mahila Adhikaar Divas' (Muslim Women's Rights Day).

She also said that the PM Modi is the guardian of Muslim daughters, who has enhanced their pride across the world. Vishal Bharat Sansthan national chairman Rajiv Srivastava said, ''Muslim women themselves have rejected the Muslim fundamentalist thinking, which enslaves them in the shackles of social evils. Women of all sections of India are standing with the Muslim daughters. PM Modi has freed the Muslim women from evils like 'triple talaq', which a Muslim woman cannot forget.'' BJP MLA Neelkanth Tiwari performed 'dugdhabhishek' in the Ganga for the long life of the prime minister.

Meanwhile, in Meerut, around 1,600 students of Deendayal Upadhyay Management College run by IIMT group made a human chain depicting G-20, while wearing tricolour uniform.

Chairman of IIMT group Yogesh Mohan Gupta said that the entire world is praising the dedication and incomparable vision of Prime Minister Modi for building a developed India.

