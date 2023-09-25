Left Menu

Follow guidelines to curb dust pollution during winter: Delhi minister Rai to govt, private construction agencies

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday instructed government and private construction agencies to follow the guidelines to control dust pollution in the city during the winter season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 16:01 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday instructed government and private construction agencies to follow the guidelines to control dust pollution in the city during the winter season. He convened a meeting with government and private construction agencies at Delhi Secretariat in this regard. ''All agencies engaged in construction work were instructed to follow 14-point guidelines to control dust pollution,'' he said in a post on X.

''The government is preparing a winter action plan to control pollution, with 28 departments assigned specific tasks and expected to submit their reports soon. Following this, the environment department will curate a report and present it to the chief minister for approval. It will then be implemented,'' the minister told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

