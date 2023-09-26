Left Menu

Kerala govt to look into scope of setting up Tourism University

If a university is set up based out of KITTS this immense potential of the tourism sector could be tapped fully, Riyas said in a statement. Director of KITTS, Dr Dileep M R, and Principal, Dr B Rajendran, were also present.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-09-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:49 IST
Kerala govt to look into scope of setting up Tourism University
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government will examine the possibilities of setting up a tourism university in the state to tap immense opportunities offered by the fast-growing sector, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Tuesday.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony, 'Take Off ‘23', organised at Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) ahead of World Tourism Day, the minister said the sector has plenty of scope to further develop and generate employment for youth with proper skills and training. ''If a university is set up based out of KITTS this immense potential of the tourism sector could be tapped fully,'' Riyas said in a statement. In such a scenario, food craft and hospitality institutes could also be brought together, he suggested.

“By bringing together institutes for tourism studies, and providing training on par with international standards, Kerala Tourism aims at moulding skilled professionals to handle a wide variety of jobs in the fast-expanding sector.'' Tourism sector is poised to soar to new heights especially with more domestic and international flights coming to the state, he added.

Minister also noted that the tourism sector in the southern state has made major strides in developing human resources. Director of KITTS, Dr Dileep M R, and Principal, Dr B Rajendran, were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023