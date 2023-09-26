Kerala govt to look into scope of setting up Tourism University

The Kerala government will examine the possibilities of setting up a tourism university in the state to tap immense opportunities offered by the fast-growing sector, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Tuesday.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony, 'Take Off ‘23', organised at Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) ahead of World Tourism Day, the minister said the sector has plenty of scope to further develop and generate employment for youth with proper skills and training. ''If a university is set up based out of KITTS this immense potential of the tourism sector could be tapped fully,'' Riyas said in a statement. In such a scenario, food craft and hospitality institutes could also be brought together, he suggested.

“By bringing together institutes for tourism studies, and providing training on par with international standards, Kerala Tourism aims at moulding skilled professionals to handle a wide variety of jobs in the fast-expanding sector.'' Tourism sector is poised to soar to new heights especially with more domestic and international flights coming to the state, he added.

Minister also noted that the tourism sector in the southern state has made major strides in developing human resources. Director of KITTS, Dr Dileep M R, and Principal, Dr B Rajendran, were also present.

