99 pc tourism activities resumed in HP, says state tourism board vice chairman

Bouncing back from being on the receiving end of nature's fury, Himachal Pradesh now plans to hold tourism festivals in all its 12 districts as 99 per cent of tourism activities have resumed in the state, an official said Tuesday. Raghubir Singh Bali, the vice chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board, also said district Tourism Officers would prepare the theme of festivals in their districts and school and college students and local representatives would be involved in various activities at the festival.

Excessive rains and flash floods, triggering massive landslides had thrown normal life out of gear but the government actively carried out restoration operations and as on day roads are open, services have been restored and the state is fully prepared to receive tourists, Bali said in a statement issued here.

Bali, who is also the chairman of HP Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), said Shimla Flying Festival would be organised at Junga near the state capital from October 12 to 15 and the tourism corporation has released Rs 10 lakh for the event.

Competitors from the country and abroad would participate in the event and 35 fliers have already been registered and the number is likely to increase to 100, he said, adding that one competitor would participate in solo and two in tandem and registration fee has been fixed at Rs 5,000.

