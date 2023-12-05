US and Indian CEOs provide updates on advancing bilateral commercial ties

Top CEOs from India and the United States have provided updates on the status of their recommendations on advancing bilateral commercial ties during a meeting co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, an official statement said here.

The virtual meeting of the India-US CEO Forum convened by Raimondo and Goyal on November 30 was a follow-up to the March 2023 forum meeting in New Delhi, according to the statement issued on Monday.

"During the meeting, US and Indian CEOs provided both governments with updates on the status of their recommendations on how to advance US-India commercial ties," it said.

They also discussed topics pertinent across sectors, including supply chain resiliency, workforce development, regulatory and standards harmonization, and economic collaboration.

Raimondo and Goyal highlighted recent government initiatives that were inspired by the CEOs' recommendations and encouraged the forum members to focus on concrete outcomes and policy deliverables ahead of the next forum in early 2024.

At the opening of the meeting, Raimondo announced the appointment of seven new CEOs to the US section of the forum who will serve alongside the existing CEO members announced in July 2022.

The new members include Robert Riney, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health; Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell International; Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of the International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation; Martin Schroeter, chairman and CEO of Kyndryl Holdings; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer; Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated; and Kumara Guru Gowrappan, president of Viasat.

