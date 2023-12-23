UP boy hangs self at home, watched video on ways to commit suicide: Police

An 11-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his house here after watching a video on social media on ways to commit suicide, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sumerpur town in the Hamirpur police station area on Thursday. Police said the reason behind the boy's extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

''Nikhil Sahu (11), a class 6 student, was alone at home on Thursday afternoon. He watched a video on YouTube on ways to commit suicide and hanged himself from the ceiling,'' Station House Officer (SHO) Ramasre Saroj said.

''The post-mortem examination report has confirmed that the boy died by suicide,'' he said.

