Hotel Raid Busts Hamirpur Sex Racket: Three Rescued

In a significant crackdown, Hamirpur Sadar Police raided a hotel on the Shimla-Mataur National Highway, dismantling a suspected sex racket. Three women from Punjab were rescued during the operation.

Reports had previously hinted at the hotel being a hub of illegal activity, prompting increased surveillance. Following concrete information, the police executed the raid in the Tiale Da Ghat area, detaining two hotel operators for further investigation.

The rescued women underwent medical examinations and provided official statements. They are now in the safe care of Hamirpur's One Stop Centre, receiving necessary support and counseling as police work to dismantle the broader network.

(With inputs from agencies.)