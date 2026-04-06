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Hotel Raid Busts Hamirpur Sex Racket: Three Rescued

Hamirpur Sadar Police launched a raid on a hotel along Shimla-Mataur Highway, uncovering a sex racket and rescuing three women from Punjab. Long suspected of illegal activities, the hotel operators are now under investigation, while survivors receive aid and protection at Hamirpur's One Stop Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:24 IST
Hotel Raid Busts Hamirpur Sex Racket: Three Rescued
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In a significant crackdown, Hamirpur Sadar Police raided a hotel on the Shimla-Mataur National Highway, dismantling a suspected sex racket. Three women from Punjab were rescued during the operation.

Reports had previously hinted at the hotel being a hub of illegal activity, prompting increased surveillance. Following concrete information, the police executed the raid in the Tiale Da Ghat area, detaining two hotel operators for further investigation.

The rescued women underwent medical examinations and provided official statements. They are now in the safe care of Hamirpur's One Stop Centre, receiving necessary support and counseling as police work to dismantle the broader network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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