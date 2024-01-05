Left Menu

GE T&D India board appoints Rathindra Nath Basu as chairman

Updated: 05-01-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:56 IST
GE T&D India on Friday said its board has approved the appointment of Rathindra Nath Basu as chairman following the resignation of Mahesh Shrikrishna Palashikar from the post.

Palashikar has resigned from the board to be able to honour his other professional commitments, according to a regulatory filing.

The board, in its meeting held on Friday, accepted the resignation of Palashikar as chairman and non-executive director with effect from the closure of business hours on January 15, 2024.

Further, the board approved the appointment of Basu as the additional director with effect from January 16, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

According to the filing, Basu has also been appointed as the chairman.

He has more than four decades of experience working in the country's infrastructure sector.

Basu started his professional career with NTPC (1978-83) in the advanced real-time large computer application for power plants, for the first time in India.

Later, he worked with ESPL/Westinghouse (1983-85) as a leader of a business to prepare the joint venture for real-time large automation systems for power plants and industrial plants in India.

He has worked with global MNC groups in various leadership positions.

Basu holds a BTech (Electronics) degree from Science College, Calcutta University and BSc (Honours) Physics from St Xavier's College, Calcutta University.

