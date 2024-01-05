Vice President Dhankhar lauds increased participation of women in NCC

Lauding the increased participation of female cadets in the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said pro-women changes are taking place ''impactfully'' in the youth organisation.

Addressing the formal inauguration of the NCC Republic Day Camp, Dhankhar fondly recalled his days as an NCC cadet and underlined ''the cadet spirit is eternal and lasting''.

The vice president said he was glad to know that the female cadets will proudly march down the Kartavya Path in two exclusive contingents with two female bands on this Republic Day. ''Pro-women change is taking place very impactfully within the NCC,'' he said.

Dhankhar also lauded the NCC for heralding a new era of youth development and national progress by channelising the youth's energy for positivity. He visited the flag area, which displayed tableaus of different NCC directorates and the 'Hall of Fame', and witnessed mesmerising cultural performance by the cadets.

NCC Director General Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, senior officials from the tri-services and the cadets from across the country participated in the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)