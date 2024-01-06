Left Menu

Winter vacation in Delhi schools extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 23:03 IST
Winter vacation in Delhi schools extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions
Winter vacation in Delhi schools has been extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions, officials of the Directorate of Education said on Saturday.

The vacation was scheduled to end on Saturday and classes were to resume Monday.

Delhi is experiencing extreme cold waves and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for the next few days.

''Due to severe cold weather conditions, all government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till January 10 (Wednesday). Accordingly, all the heads of schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders,'' according to a statement from the Directorate of Education.

