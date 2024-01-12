DGCA looking into allegations of fake education qualification certificate

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into allegations that an official of the regulator had submitted a fake education qualification certificate at the time of joining, according to a source.

Specific details about the matter could not be immediately ascertained.

The source at the civil aviation ministry on Friday said the DGCA will definitely look into the complaint regarding an official submitting the fake certificate at the time of joining the regulator.

On November 22, the government suspended a DGCA official as the aviation regulator was contemplating initiating disciplinary proceedings against him on alleged corruption charges. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on December 11, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said 10 investigations and enquiries were ongoing against officials of the DGCA for alleged corruption and misconduct.

''Five disciplinary proceedings have been initiated since 2019. One officer was removed from service, and proceedings against another are ongoing.

''Three officers were exonerated of the charge after completion of the inquiry,'' the minister had said.

