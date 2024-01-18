Left Menu

Cong chief expresses grief over death of students after boat capsizes in lake in Vadodara

Gujarat government and administration are requested to expedite the relief and rescue operations and make every possible effort to save the lives of the students, he said in a post in Hindi on X.In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and express our deepest condolences, Kharge added.

18-01-2024
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed grief over the death of students and teachers after a boat capsized in Gujarat's Vadodara and asked the state government to make every effort to save those missing after the accident.

''The news of the death of many students as well as teachers in a boat capsize in Gujarat's Vadodara is extremely heart-wrenching. ''Many students are still reported missing in this accident. Gujarat government and administration are requested to expedite the relief and rescue operations and make every possible effort to save the lives of the students,'' he said in a post in Hindi on X.

''In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and express our deepest condolences,'' Kharge added. Several school children died after a boat overturned in Harni Lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday. The students were on a picnic when the incident happened. A search operation is underway to trace the remaining students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

