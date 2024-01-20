Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, held its inaugural Industry Partners Meet today. Themed ''Innovate, Educate, Elevate,'' the event was attended by industry leaders from over 100 organisations spanning 11 major sectors: IT, core engineering, consulting, financial, FMCG, semiconductor, automobile, social sector, think tanks, startups, telecom, and more. The guests included CEOs of Microsoft, PwC, LinkedIn, and HR leaders from GAIL, McKinsey, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise India.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shikhar Malhotra remarked, “To be the youngest university in India to get an Institution of Eminence tag tells us about the work done by Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR. This also puts pressure on us to deliver the best talent. Shiv Nadar University thrives on the symbiotic ties with the industry and holds a mutually interdependent relationship.” The meet featured insightful sessions, including Leadership Panels. The CEO Panel, discussing 'Elevating Innovation through Strategic Education Partnerships: A CEO Perspective,' was a vibrant discussion with panelists including Mr. Shikhar Malhotra, Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR; CEO & Vice-Chairman, HCL Healthcare; Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation; Mr. Puneet Chandok, President Microsoft India & South Asia; Mr. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India and Mr. Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager, LinkedIn India.

The HR Leaders Conversation included Ayush Gupta, Director of HR at GAIL; Sailesh Menezes, VP and Head of HR at Hewlett Packard Enterprise India; and Harsh Sawnani, Head of India Recruitment at McKinsey & Company. They engaged in a discussion on the Art of Talent Management in the evolving employment landscape.

Thanking the guests for attending the event, Dr. Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR said, ''We would like to deepen the partnerships with the industry through the various ideas exchanged during the event. We hope to follow up on these ideas exchange with some concrete steps.'' The event concluded with a fireside chat featuring Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech and Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation, with the university's alum Kartik Arora, Co-Founder & CTO at Elevate HQ.

The Industry Partners Meet, besides offering a platform for meaningful conversations and strategic collaborations, also celebrated the vibrant community at Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR. As the first inaugural meet, it set the stage for future engagements and partnerships, reinforcing the university's commitment to excellence in education and industry collaboration.

About Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence is a student-centric, multidisciplinary research university offering various academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The Institution was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. As per QS Asia 2024 rankings, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence is placed amongst the top 36% institutions in Asia and is ranked 41 amongst Indian institutions. As per the Nature India Index 2023, it was ranked amongst the top 30 Indian institutions for research. In the Government's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Shiv Nadar IoE has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list for six consecutive years. In NIRF-2022, it ranked 62 in the 'University' category.

About Shiv Nadar Foundation Established in 1994, by Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL - a US$13.1 billion leading global technology enterprise, the Foundation is committed to the creation of a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education and bridging the socio-economic divide. Over the last 29 years the Foundation, has directly touched the lives of over 36,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12 and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, which includes not only globally dispersed alumni and students but also faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.

The Foundation has invested over US$1.2 billion in its seven landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Currently, close to 15,000 students and over 2,200 faculty are part of the Foundation along with more than 24,000-strong globally dispersed alumni community.

The Foundation's students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries including Australia, Singapore, China and UK. Students are also working in major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Dell, Microsoft, Google, ZS Associates, Bain & Co., Mckinsey & Company, Berkadia, Palo Alto, Tata consulting engineers, Optum, Adobe, Silicon Labs, etc and several others both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of 'Creative Philanthropy'. It is a powerful model that envisages the creation of institutions that are built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalised philanthropy for long-term, high-impact, socio-economic transformation.

