PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 16:03 IST
Himachal CM Sukhu stays guest faculty policy
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Image Credit: Wikipidea
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday put on hold a policy on engaging annual period-based guest teachers and said further decisions to implement the policy will be taken after a detailed discussion.

Speaking to media persons here, he said the policy was being misunderstood.

Under the policy, when a teacher goes on leave for a week or 10 days or is transferred, a guest teacher could be appointed on an hourly basis so that children can get quality education, the chief minister said.

''There is confusion among the people that these guest teachers might be recruited for a year or two. The guest teachers will not be a permanent recruitment rather they will be appointed temporarily,'' he said.

''Seeing the confusion, we have decided to put this policy on hold and further decisions regarding this policy will be taken after another round of discussion,'' Sukhu added.

The state Cabinet on January 12 had given in-principle approval to engage 'Annual Period-Based Guest Teachers' in the departments of elementary and higher education to enhance educational standards and nurture the next generation in the state.

The decision drew flak from the opposition as well as the youngsters, who also staged protests across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

