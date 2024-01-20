Left Menu

Student beaten up over religious slogan, private school teacher and director held

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:47 IST
A teacher and the director of a private school were arrested after a 12-year-old student was allegedly beaten up for raising a religious slogan on the premises in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday, an official said. The incident took place at Green Bells School in Budhar town, some 22 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

Budhar police station in-charge Sanjay Jaiswal said English teacher Abdul Wahid beat up a Class 7 student after he chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The student informed his family members, who approached the police along with local residents, he said.

The teacher and school director, Shakeel Niyazi, were arrested after a case was registered against them under IPC sections 153 (provocation that will lead to riot), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 500 (defamation) and Juvenile Justice Act, Jaiswal said.

