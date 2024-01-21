Himanta urges people of all faiths to hold special prayers during Ram Temple consecration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged people of all faiths to hold special prayers on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration on Monday to promote harmony.

"The pran pratistha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is not a triumph of Hinduism, but of Indian civilisation. All should offer prayers in their own way to ensure communal harmony and brotherhood in the state," Sarma said at a press conference here.

He also called on people across the state to light lamps outside their homes, shops and business establishments as well as visit 'namghars' (community prayer halls) on Monday evening after the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

"People of all religions should participate in the pran pratistha ceremony. I also appeal to people to maintain harmony in the state," Sarma said.

"If possible, people should fast tomorrow till the consecration is over," the CM said.

All government offices, shops and commercial establishments will be closed for half a day on Monday, he said.

Government schools, colleges and universities will remain closed for the day, while private educational institutions have also been urged to declare a holiday, Sarma said.

A 'dry day' has also been declared on Monday, and shops selling non-vegetarian food items will remain closed till 4 pm, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)