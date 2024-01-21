Odisha: Pradhan launches business mentoring initiative focused on MSMEs
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a business mentoring initiative by a public sector bank in collaboration with an education company specialising in simplified entrepreneurship courses, officials said.
'UCO Empower', the initiative by Kolkata-based UCO Bank in association with 'Poornatha', was unveiled by Pradhan at Dhenkanal on Saturday.
"In line with our country's aspiration of achieving a USD 5-trillion economy, we felt that emphasis should be on the MSME sector and empowering it. 'UCO Empower' seeks to focus on this critical sector," said Ashwani Kumar, MD & CEO of UCO Bank.
Suresh, co-founder of Poornatha said: ''We aim to equip every MSME entrepreneur with the head-start required for business success."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
