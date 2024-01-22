Hawans, bhandaras organised by JNU, DU students to mark Ayodhya Ram temple event

Groups of students at JNU and Delhi University here marked the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday by organising 'hawans', 'bhandaras' and Sundarkand recitals. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the new idol of Ram Lalla was done at the temple in Uttar Pradesh in the event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chanting ''Jai Shri Ram'', hundreds of students participated in a 'shobha yatra' at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). 'Hawans' and 'bhandaras' were also organised at the university's hostels. ''The first 'hawan' of the day was performed at the Sabarmati Hostel at 11:30 am with a 'Sundarkand Path (recital)'. Bhandaras were organised across hostels,'' a JNU student, who did not wish to be named, said. The student also said that a 'deepotsav' will also be organised on campus in the evening.

To mark the occasion, a recital of the Hanuman Chalisa was organised at the Delhi University by the Arundhati Vashishtha Anusandhan Peeth and Jigyasa DU, and according to the organisations, many teachers from the Muslim community participated in the programme.

The peeth, a research organisation, was founded by late Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal. In a statement, the organisations said the programme to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' was organised at the campus of the Arts Faculty of the Delhi University. ''Several teachers from the Muslim community were also present at the programme and participated in the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa,'' it said. The Delhi University Students' Union and students associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad organised a recital of the 'Sundarkand' at the Arts Faculty. Live streaming of the Ram temple consecration ceremony was arranged on the campus of the university.

Students participated in large numbers, the national media convenor of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate ABVP, Ashutosh Singh, said.

''We also lit 2.5 lakh 'diyas (earthen lamps)' from the Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station to the Hansraj College,'' he said.

