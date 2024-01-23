Left Menu

MCD's education department bans strikes, criticism on social media by employees

The MCDs Education Department in the Rohini zone has issued a directive to its teachers and staff putting a ban on engaging in any strikes demonstrations or criticism on social media against it, according to an official notification.Strict action would be taken against any staff indulging in such activities, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 13:48 IST
The MCD's Education Department in the Rohini zone has issued a directive to its teachers and staff putting a ban on engaging in any strikes demonstrations or criticism on social media against it, according to an official notification.

Strict action would be taken against any staff indulging in such activities, it said. ''If any employee is found indulging/participating in any form of strike/mass casual leave/boycott of work etc or adversely criticising the department on social media and press, strict action may be initiated against the defaulter,'' the notice dated January 22 read. The notice said such activities are a violation of CCS, Conduct Rules, 1964.

Calls and texts were sent to Rishi Pal Rana, deputy director, education, Rohini Zone, MCD but no response was received.

In the notice addressed to head of schools of all schools, the department directed its employees to get disassociated from "unrecognised associations", saying they were maligning the image of the department on social media and by speaking to the press. Teachers and staff in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools in the Rohini Zone have also been asked not to participate in any boycott of work, mass casual leave or any activities organised by these associations. This comes after an audit report of the MCD education department revealed as many as 48.74 per cent of students in MCD schools were deprived of financial benefits under various schemes from 2016-17 to 2022-2023 session as bank accounts had not been opened for disbursement of funds.

