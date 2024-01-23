Closure of schools: Patna DM writes to Education Dept

The Bihar Education department's diktat to ensure schools remained open across the state on Tuesday, despite orders of closure at many places in view of the cold wave, has evoked a strong reply from the Patna district administration.

Furious over the Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh's order (dated January 21) for suspending classes up to class 8 till January 23 due to cold, the Director secondary education, Kanhaiya Prasad Shrivastav, wrote a letter to the district education officer (Patna) asking him to ensure that all schools in the district remain open.

The director in his letter (dated January 22), categorically said that the DM did not take ''permission from the Education department before ordering suspension of classes up to class 8''.

Terming the letter of the director secondary education as ''contrary to rules'' and ''irrelevant, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh advised the department to ''seek legal opinion'' about its missive.

Singh shot off his reply on Monday, within hours of receipt of the letter from the director secondary education. Both letters are in possession of the PTI.

Further, the DM in his letter said, ''The letter written by the director secondary education is beyond his authority. His letter is contrary to the rules and irrelevant. If required, the officer/education department may take legal opinion into the matter''.

''The order, pertaining to suspension of classes up to class 8 till January 23, was passed by the 'court' of the District Magistrate (Patna) under Section 144 of the CrPC. Neither there is any provision of taking permission from the concerned department before passing such an order, nor the order of the DM's court can merely be changed by a letter or non-judicial order. Only a competent court can review this order of the DM's court'', said Singh in his letter.

