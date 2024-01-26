Delhi assembly Budget session from Feb 15-20, budget to be tabled on Feb 16

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from February 15 to 20, an official said here on Friday.

He said Delhi Finance Minister Atishi will table the 2024-25 budget of the city government on February 16.

It will be the first budget presentation by Atishi, who was given the finance portfolio last year.

A file of the budget session has been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval, the officer added.

