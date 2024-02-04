Left Menu

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-02-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 22:59 IST
UP: Allahabad University teacher booked for raping BA student
An assistant professor of the Allahabad University was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a BA student, police said. A case was registered against the accused, identified as Ajay Sagar, at Colonelganj police station, they said.

Colonelganj ACP Rajeev Kumar Yadav said a BA third year student alleged that Sagar had proposed to her, which she refused. Despite this, the teacher of the Ancient History Department used to call and message her, Yadav said.

Citing the FIR, police said that on January 15, the teacher called the student to a park in Mumfordganj and threatened her that he will commit suicide. After that, Sagar took her to his room and forcefully had physical relations with her, police said.

It is alleged in the FIR that the teacher also threatened the student not to tell anyone about this.

A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the teacher, ACP Yadav said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

