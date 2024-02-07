Vidyanjali Scholarship Program symbolises whole-of-society approach to empowerment through access and opportunities for education

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, launched the EdCIL Vidyanjali Scholarship Programme on 6th February 2024 in New Delhi. Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy; Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Shri Sanjay Kumar; Executive Director, EdCIL, Dr. Chandrashekhar; and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

While speaking at the event Shri Pradhan said that, as envisioned in the NEP 2020, the Vidyanjali Scholarship Program symbolises a whole-of-society approach to empowerment through access and opportunities of education, particularly to students belonging to economically disadvantaged sections. He commended the efforts of students of NVS and mentioned that nearly 14,000 students have succeeded in getting admission to reputed institutes including IITs, NITs, etc. without joining any coaching centres. Many students come from marginalised families. He also added that 70 students are being bestowed upon the scholarship amounting to Rs. 5 crore.

He mentioned that nation-building is a collective effort of all citizens and it was heartwarming to see the corporates enthusiastically coming forward to support and sponsor academically gifted and meritorious students lacking the financial means to pursue education. The philanthropic gesture of our donor organisations will inspire many more of our corporates to empower needy students as well as ignite the flame of education, Shri Pradhan said.

While speaking at the event Shri K. Sanjay Murthy informed how the initiative has started with the implementation of NEP2020 recommending policies to channel philanthropy towards the education sector. He commended the efforts of the JNV students who have succeeded in entering premier institutes like IITs and NITs and also acknowledged the contribution of the sponsors who have helped in realise their dreams. He also hoped that more such sponsors would come forward to support students in their endeavours.

Shri Sanjay Kumar in his address emphasized that students of Navodaya Vidyalaya consistently perform well in Board exams, every year. Nearly 85% of the students studying in these schools come from economically weaker families from the rural areas, he added. Acknowledging the able leadership of the Union Education Minister, he emphasized that these schools are testimony to the fact that academic achievements are agnostic of the background one may come from. Good pedagogy and opportunities can help the students outshine anyone, he highlighted. He also informed that following the suggestions of the Minister, this year Summer Camps will be organized for the students to inspire them in skilling activities and invited sponsors to come forward to extend their support.

The Minister interacted with six JNV students and five corporate CSR sponsors. A short film on the Vidyanjali scholarship scheme was shown during the event. Five significant MoUs were exchanged between CSR sponsors/impact founders including Fiat India, HDFC Bank Limited, ClearMedi Healthcare, Bharat Forge, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation showcasing the joining of forces between the Government and private sector towards a shared vision of nation-building and empowering the future workforce of this country. The innovative Vidyanjali Fintech Platform/portal was launched during the event. The Minister also presented scholarship letters to six meritorious NVS students.

The EdCIL Vidyanjali Scholarship Programme, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, is a powerful force aimed at revolutionizing opportunities for quality education and access to higher education institutions. Going beyond mere enrolment, this initiative guarantees access to high-quality learning systems by facilitating a seamless transition from secondary to higher education and extending financial support for the meritorious Navodaya Vidyalaya students who lack means. In addition to extending financial assistance to economically marginalised and meritorious students of Navodaya Vidyalayas, this endeavour by the Government of India also encourages involvement from the private sector through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, thereby making way of joining forces between the Government and corporates towards an educated India, ensuring no child is left behind. The Minister presented scholarship letters to six NVS students.

The event will strengthen the Government’s efforts in fostering educational inclusivity and socio-economic upliftment in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)