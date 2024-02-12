Left Menu

Delhi's Amity International School Undergoes Bomb Threat, Ongoing Search Operation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:14 IST
Delhi's Amity International School Undergoes Bomb Threat, Ongoing Search Operation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Amity International School in Pushp Vihar here received an email regarding a bomb threat on Monday morning, prompting police to launch a search operation, officials said.

A thorough checking of the school premises is being done by a bomb detection squad which has found nothing suspicious so far, a Delhi Police officer said.

No immediate reaction was available from the school administration on the matter.

''An email was received today morning at around 3.10 am at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar regarding a bomb threat. A thorough checking of the school is being done through BDT but nothing found yet,'' the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024