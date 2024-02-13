Prominent Business Mogul Datar Surprises Son Rohit with Extravagant Rs. 16 Crore Luxury Car

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Adil group of Super stores, UAE recently gifted a modern luxury car valued approximately at Rs. 16 Crore to his son Rohit. Rohit Datar is Dhananjay's younger son and working as the Director in his father's company. The gifted Rolls-Royce Phantom edition car is actually the reward for Rohit's commendable achievement for the company. Commenting on his gesture, Dr. Datar said, "My motive behind gifting a luxury car to my younger son is certainly not to pamper him or boast my wealth mere for publicity. Behind the gesture, there is a memorable background and a reason. My father Mahadevrao had opened a tiny grocery shop in Dubai 39 years ago to cater to Indian community's daily needs. I came to assist him in my twenties. I did a lot of hard work like sweeping, cleaning, carrying 50 kg bags on the back and even doorstep delivery by walking the city. My father deliberately carved an industrious person from me. He had a typical habit to teach me the value of the work. He would only reward me if I did some admirable work or wise salesmanship. I continued the same tradition further in my family. When my wife Vandana joined me in our company, it was a period of global recession. Many big businesses were facing demand crunch. Even in that challenging situation, she as the Director of finance, implemented prudent financial discipline and made our company achieve a whopping 400 Percent growth. I gifted her a Rolls-Royce Phantom car as a reward. Next, when my elder son Hrishikesh joined our company as the Director, he led our company on the path of modern technology by implementing initiatives like e-commerce, online payment system, digital marketing etc. I gifted him a Mercedes G63 SUV and an Audi car. I repeated the same pattern recently, when my younger son Rohit demonstrated his business skill and made our company achieve a 25 percent growth in retail sales, I aptly rewarded him with the same gift I had given to my other family members. My action has an emotional aspect also. In business world, it is often quoted-The first generation earns with hard work, the second generation tastes the profit and the third generation spends the wealth in luxury. Fortunately, our third generation turned out hard-working, creative and successful entrepreneurs and it is a matter of pride for parents." Rohit, in turn, expressed his happiness and gratitude over acquiring such amazing gift and said, "My father transformed a tiny grocery shop into an international business having a chain of 50 Super stores across the GCC region. Since childhood, I have been observing his hard work and fighting against challenges. My parents never compromised with family discipline and noble values of life. They taught us the value of hard-earned money, worshipping the work and always insisted us to be down to the earth. My father spent his childhood in poverty and youth in frugality. When he came to Dubai, he couldn't afford a bicycle in his struggling days. I know that by rewarding us affectionately through such unique ways, he watches a reflection of his youth in our life. We aim to reach our company to the new horizons of progress under his able leadership."

