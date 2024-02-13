Left Menu

Kerala dentist ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation for damaging patient's healthy teeth

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:18 IST
Kerala dentist ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation for damaging patient's healthy teeth
  • Country:
  • India

A private dental surgeon here has been ordered to pay a compensation of Rs five lakh for damaging five healthy teeth of a patient when she sought treatment.

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission here directed Dr Shiny Antony Rouf, who runs a dental clinic here, to pay the compensation to K R Usha Kumari, a native of Vattukulam here, a release on Tuesday stated.

According to the complainant, she had approached Rouf some time ago to find out if there was any gap or fracture in her upper tooth.

However, the dentist, without the patient's permission, performed another dental procedure on five undamaged teeth and accepted an advance amount for its crowning, the Commission said in a statement.

Following this, the patient had experienced pain and difficulty in speaking and had to seek treatment in Kottayam Dental College later.

She also had to pay Rs 57,600 at another hospital for fixing the crown, it said.

The Commission found that negligence in the treatment by the dental surgeon destroyed the healthy teeth of the complainant and caused her mental distress and financial loss.

So, the panel ordered the doctor to pay a compensation of Rs five lakh to the patient, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024