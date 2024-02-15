Pradhan: Indian Government Focused on Connecting Skilled Workforce with Global Market

The government is working towards linking the skilled workforce in the country with the global market, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday as he emphasised upon ''optimum utilisation'' of the human resource available in India as it eyes becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.

The minister said the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is undertaking various initiatives ''to increase employability'' of the Indian workforce through up-skilling and re-skilling efforts.

''We are working in the direction of linking the country's skilled workforce with the global market,'' Pradhan said on the sidelines of an event here.

Earlier, the Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship presided over a meeting with 15 organisations including Flipkart, Teamlease, Infosys, IIT Guwahati & LogicKnots, TimesPro, BCG, Google, among others on measures to boost skilling ecosystem in the country.

NSDC on Thursday partnered with these organisations which will be linked to the 'Skill India Digital Hub' as part of the collaboration.

For India to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, there needs to be ''optimum utilisation'' of the country's human resource, said the minister while addressing the event where the partnership was announced.

