Thane civic body starts 'chala vachuya' book reading drive for students

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Thursday launched the 'chala vachuya' initiative to make books easily accessible to students from class V to X in municipal schools.

A brainchild of TMC chief Abhijit Bangar, it was launched by state chief secretary Nitin Kareer.

''The initiative would provide open access to books for all students, with no locked cupboards. Students will be encouraged to maintain these books and will be provided with reading passes to document their reading activities,'' Bangar said.

TMC is taking proactive steps to nurture a generation of avid readers and learners, he added.

Earlier, Kareer inaugurated a library in the waiting room outside the TMC chief's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)