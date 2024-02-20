MP: Union minister L Murugan among 5 candidates declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha
All five candidates in the fray for Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh, including Union minister L Murugan and three others from BJP, were on Tuesday declared unopposed, an official said.
- Country:
- India
All five candidates in the fray for Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh, including Union minister L Murugan and three others from BJP, were on Tuesday declared unopposed, an official said. They were declared unopposed as only five nominations were received for as many seats falling vacant till the last day of the withdrawal of nominations (February 20). ''All five candidates, including four from the BJP and one from the Congress, were declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha by the Returning Officer,'' the official said.
The four candidates from BJP include Union minister L Murugan, Valmiki Dham Ashram head Umesh Nath Maharaj, Kisan Morcha's national vice president Banshilal Gurjar, and Madhya Pradesh BJP's women wing president Maya Naroliya.
The lone nominee of Congress to be declared unopposed is MP party unit treasurer Ashok Singh.
Except for Umesh Nath Maharaj, the four candidates have collected their winning certificates from the returning officer, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
3 persons killed, 40 others injured in blaze at firecrackers factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda town: Official.
Madhya Pradesh: Rescue operation completed in Harda firecracker factory blast; 11 killed, 173 sustained injuries
Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against 2 persons in Harda firecracker factory blast; CM Mohan Yadav meets injured in Bhopal
7 persons killed, 63 injured in blaze at firecrackers unit in Madhya Pradesh's Harda town: Collector.
Madhya Pradesh: Death toll rises to 11 in Harda firecracker factory blast