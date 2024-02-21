Tripura CM asks people to gift books at social events

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday called for bringing back the old tradition of gifting books on various occasions to boost the publication sector, the stakeholders of which include the writers, publishers and booksellers.

Gone are the days when people used to gift books on various occasions. Now flower bouquets are offered, he said while speaking at the inauguration of the 42nd Agartala Book Fair at Hapania International Fairground on the outskirts of Agartala.

''We must bring back the old culture by giving books on various social programmes or occasions. If the old culture is back, the writers, publishers and booksellers will benefit immensely,'' he said.

Lamenting over the thin presence of book lovers in the libraries, the chief minister said he used to wait in a queue in front of the Bir Chandra State Library to get books.

''With the advancement of digital science, books are available on mobile phones, yet the charm of reading physical books remains unmatched. We must opt for reading books as much as possible,'' he said.

Despite all odds, writers, publishers and booksellers, even from Bangladesh, are coming to the book fair hoping to do good business. It means people are still fascinated with books, he said.

The chief minister also lauded the regime of the Manikya dynasty and said, the state's oldest library - Bir Chandra State Library - was set up during the princely rule.

''The Manikya dynasty had done wonderful works for the tiny state be it road or education or healthcare and setting up Bir Chandra library is the testimony of their contribution,'' he said.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, Arif Mohammad, was present on the occasion.

The book fair will end on March 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)