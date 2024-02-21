Left Menu

Tripura CM asks people to gift books at social events

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday called for bringing back the old tradition of gifting books on various occasions to boost the publication sector, the stakeholders of which include the writers, publishers and booksellers.Gone are the days when people used to gift books on various occasions.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:49 IST
Tripura CM asks people to gift books at social events
File photo Image Credit: (@DrManikSaha2)
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday called for bringing back the old tradition of gifting books on various occasions to boost the publication sector, the stakeholders of which include the writers, publishers and booksellers.

Gone are the days when people used to gift books on various occasions. Now flower bouquets are offered, he said while speaking at the inauguration of the 42nd Agartala Book Fair at Hapania International Fairground on the outskirts of Agartala.

''We must bring back the old culture by giving books on various social programmes or occasions. If the old culture is back, the writers, publishers and booksellers will benefit immensely,'' he said.

Lamenting over the thin presence of book lovers in the libraries, the chief minister said he used to wait in a queue in front of the Bir Chandra State Library to get books.

''With the advancement of digital science, books are available on mobile phones, yet the charm of reading physical books remains unmatched. We must opt for reading books as much as possible,'' he said.

Despite all odds, writers, publishers and booksellers, even from Bangladesh, are coming to the book fair hoping to do good business. It means people are still fascinated with books, he said.

The chief minister also lauded the regime of the Manikya dynasty and said, the state's oldest library - Bir Chandra State Library - was set up during the princely rule.

''The Manikya dynasty had done wonderful works for the tiny state be it road or education or healthcare and setting up Bir Chandra library is the testimony of their contribution,'' he said.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, Arif Mohammad, was present on the occasion.

The book fair will end on March 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024