Board exams: Thane administration issues prohibitory orders

The Thane district administration has issued prohibitory orders around the exam centres for classes 12 and 10.The assembly of people will not be allowed within 100 metres from the exam centres. The order issued by collector Ashok Shingare will remain in force between February 21 and March 19 for HSC exam, and from March 1 to March 26 for class 10 exam in Thane district.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-02-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 23:30 IST
The assembly of people will not be allowed within 100 metres from the exam centres. The class 12 exams conducted by the state board began on Wednesday. The order issued by collector Ashok Shingare will remain in force between February 21 and March 19 for HSC exam, and from March 1 to March 26 for class 10 exam in Thane district.

