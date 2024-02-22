Left Menu

BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Thursday she would not wear the tradition headgear presented during political events and festive occasions till divisions being created among people through politics are overcome.She was speaking at a religious event in Beed, some 125 kilometres from here.Till I reached Class XII I was unaware of caste.

22-02-2024
Won't wear 'pheta' till divisions among communities are overcome: Pankaja Munde
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Thursday she would not wear the tradition headgear presented during political events and festive occasions till divisions being created among people through politics are overcome.

She was speaking at a religious event in Beed, some 125 kilometres from here.

''Till I reached Class XII I was unaware of caste. But now even children know about it. I was asked to the wear the 'pheta'(traditional turban) since quota has been given to Maratha community. However, I don't wish to wear it till divisions created by politics are overcome,'' the BJP national secretary said.

''We have divided among us even great personalities. I will wear the pheta when all communities across the state stay together in peace,'' the former state minister added.

