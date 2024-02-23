South Korea to fully allow telemedicine at all hospitals, clinics
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-02-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 07:45 IST
South Korea's health ministry said on Friday that it will fully allow telemedicine services at all hospitals and clinics to help cope with the impact of a walkout by trainee doctors.
Nearly 7,900 resident and intern doctors, or nearly 70% of the total, have left the job in protest against over a government plan to expand medical school admissions.
