JS Institute of Design in Collaboration with École Intuit Lab Opens Applications for 2024-25 Academic Year

New Delhi New Delhi (India), February 23: JS Institute of Design, in collaboration with École Intuit Lab - a French institute of design and creative strategy, ranked among the Top 22 design schools in France, is accepting applications for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2024-25. École Intuit Lab offers exclusive new-age programs such as Game Design, UI/UX, and Digital Design to address the dynamic demands of the evolving design landscape. The UG programs include Game Art & Design, Visual Communication, and Digital Product Design, while PG programs cover Advertising, Design & Digital Communication. JSID also offers a 12-month PG course in Interior Design. With a 22-year legacy of École Intuit Lab, these programs stand out for offering a niche international-specific design curriculum. This collaboration is characterized by its commitment to blending global design standards and nurturing the next generation of design leaders and thinkers. With its industry-first approach, JS Institute of Design ensures that students acquire academic excellence and are industry-ready through practical and hands-on experiences. Students benefit from mentorship and industry exposure through live projects, providing them with invaluable insights.

Nien Siao, Dean of JS Institute of Design, remarked, "Recent years have witnessed a significant transformation in design, propelled by technology, shifting consumer behaviours, and changing industry needs. The design industry is currently growing at an annual rate of 25% across disciplines. This rapid evolution is reshaping career paths and creating fresh opportunities for Indian youth, fueled by factors like the evolving job market and the growing importance of unconventional skills, demanding specialized training and knowledge. Recognizing the need for upskilling in the industry, the institute offers contemporary programs." École Intuit Lab has an outstanding 98% placement rate. The students have received exceptional placement and internship opportunities at several global brands, including National Geographic, Netflix, Jio, Prime Video, Mahindra Accelo, and Starbucks. Internships are pivotal in the curriculum, offering students local and international exposure and ensuring they gain practical, real-world experience.

Prospective students can apply for these programs until the application deadline on 31st July 2024, with the academic session scheduled to commence in mid-August.

Eligibility: • To be eligible for our undergraduate programs, candidates should have completed grade 12 or an equivalent qualification. Also, the students can get transfers from other graphic design or visual communication programs.

• For postgraduate programs, a completed undergraduate degree from any field is the minimum requirement.

• For UG & PG courses, students must undergo two screening phases: A creative intelligence test and a personal interview.

For more information, visit https://js-instituteofdesign.com/ or call at +91-9667741699.

