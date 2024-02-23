Left Menu

J-K LG stresses on developing workforce to meet industry demands, solve local challenges

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called upon education institutes to develop a specialised workforce that would meet the industry demands and would also be capable of solving local challenges.

Addressing an event at the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, after inaugurating the new girls' hostel here, Sinha said that the facility was ''dedicated to our daughters who are breaking the barriers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and ready to shape the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem''.

''The biggest responsibility of institutions like NIT now is to create a new generation of innovators. We should focus on developing an innovation-driven economy in Amrit Kaal to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the country,'' Sinha said.

The L-G called upon the faculty members to create a conducive environment for future-oriented capacity building of students and strengthening the synergy between educational institutions and industries.

''We must also ensure increased participation of women in STEM courses,'' Sinha said.

Sinha talked about the ''transformation in the educational landscape'' of the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Today, our educational institutions are emerging as centres of cutting-edge learning programmes. With the new opportunities being provided to our talented youth in diverse fields, we can truly dominate the global knowledge economy in the future,'' he added.

