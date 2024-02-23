J-K LG stresses on developing workforce to meet industry demands, solve local challenges
We should focus on developing an innovation-driven economy in Amrit Kaal to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the country, Sinha said.The L-G called upon the faculty members to create a conducive environment for future-oriented capacity building of students and strengthening the synergy between educational institutions and industries.We must also ensure increased participation of women in STEM courses, Sinha said.Sinha talked about the transformation in the educational landscape of the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Today, our educational institutions are emerging as centres of cutting-edge learning programmes.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called upon education institutes to develop a specialised workforce that would meet the industry demands and would also be capable of solving local challenges.
Addressing an event at the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, after inaugurating the new girls' hostel here, Sinha said that the facility was ''dedicated to our daughters who are breaking the barriers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and ready to shape the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem''.
''The biggest responsibility of institutions like NIT now is to create a new generation of innovators. We should focus on developing an innovation-driven economy in Amrit Kaal to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the country,'' Sinha said.
The L-G called upon the faculty members to create a conducive environment for future-oriented capacity building of students and strengthening the synergy between educational institutions and industries.
''We must also ensure increased participation of women in STEM courses,'' Sinha said.
Sinha talked about the ''transformation in the educational landscape'' of the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
''Today, our educational institutions are emerging as centres of cutting-edge learning programmes. With the new opportunities being provided to our talented youth in diverse fields, we can truly dominate the global knowledge economy in the future,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Sinha
- Science
- Manoj Sinha
- Amrit Kaal
- Narendra Modi
- Srinagar
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more
"Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan, a tribute to his lifelong dedication to agricultural science and farmers' welfare," says his daughter
Health News Roundup: India's Zydus Lifesciences beats Q3 profit estimates; approves shares buyback; Astrazeneca says Catalent deal shows need for in-house capacity and more
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean
Rahul slams government over corrupt practices in Pragati Maidan tunnel project: 'Amrit kaal' prevailing