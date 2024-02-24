Left Menu

Dutch seek to lure South Korean semiconductor talent with university programme

A group of 60 top students from South Korean technical universities on Friday completed the first "Future Chips Academy" in Eindhoven, intended in part to help attract much-needed foreign semiconductor engineering talent. The week-long program of lectures and study was put together by the Eindhoven University of Technology together with the Dutch computer chip industry, including equipment makers ASML and ASM International, chipmaker NXP , and the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (Imec) in nearby Belgium.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 00:03 IST
Dutch seek to lure South Korean semiconductor talent with university programme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

A group of 60 top students from South Korean technical universities on Friday completed the first "Future Chips Academy" in Eindhoven, intended in part to help attract much-needed foreign semiconductor engineering talent.

The week-long program of lectures and study was put together by the Eindhoven University of Technology together with the Dutch computer chip industry, including equipment makers ASML and ASM International, chipmaker NXP , and the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (Imec) in nearby Belgium. The program, which invited students from three South Korean universities, underlines a high tech labour shortage in the Eindhoven region, which has become one of Europe's largest tech hubs.

"My goal is researching abroad," said program participant Dongyong Kim, 24, a masters student at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, who said he hopes to work for ASML or IBM, or to pursue a PhD at Imec. According to regional development agency Brainport, the Eindhoven area employs around 80,000 high tech workers in a population of 800,000 and will create another 50,000 high tech jobs in the coming eight years, as many of half of which will have to come from abroad.

The "Future Chips" program has been launched at a time when the Netherlands' national government is seeking to reduce immigration, following an election in which right wing parties booked major gains. Foreign students at Dutch universities are an important source of talent, but the government is working on plans to cap admittance and force classes be taught in Dutch, not English.

It is also eliminating a tax break for highly skilled immigrants. ASML CEO Peter Wennink and NXP Netherlands CEO Jean Schreurs, who personally met with students on the program, have criticized such policies as short-sighted.

“These are top notch companies, and they need access to top notch talent, said TU Eindhoven President Robert-Jan Smits. “So it’s very bizarre what the government is doing.... It’s not good policy.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
How to develop ‘ethical AI’ and avoid potential dangers

How to develop ‘ethical AI’ and avoid potential dangers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024