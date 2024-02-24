Left Menu

Army personnel felicitated at South Western Command investiture ceremony

Sixteen officers and a soldier of the Indian Army were felicitated for bravery and exceptional devotion to duty at the South Western Command investiture ceremony held here on Saturday.

Sixteen officers and a soldier of the Indian Army were felicitated for bravery and exceptional devotion to duty at the South Western Command investiture ceremony held here on Saturday. The ceremony was held with customary elan and military grandeur at an auditorium at the Hisar Military Station.

A total of 10 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and seven Vishisht Seva Medals were presented by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, an official statement read.

The investiture ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry. The statement said the awardees comprised 16 officers and one soldier. Speaking on the occasion, the South Western Army Commander congratulated all awardees for their distinguished services. He also urged all ranks, veterans, civilians and their families to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation. NCC cadets and schoolchildren also witnessed the ceremony, the statement said.

