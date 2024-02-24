Left Menu

Odisha board rejects question paper leak allegation

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Saturday rejected the allegation of English question paper leak in the ongoing class 10 exams.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 22:11 IST
Odisha board rejects question paper leak allegation
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Saturday rejected the allegation of English question paper leak in the ongoing class 10 exams. The rejection comes after a purported video of an English question paper and answer sheet went viral on social media.

"Twenty-four hours passed since the English examination was held but we have not received any complaint about the question paper leak. Some are trying to mislead people and us," Board of Secondary Education Vice President Nihar Ranjan Mohanty told reporters in Cuttack.

It was alleged that the English question paper of the High School Certificate Examination for Class 10 was leaked in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

More than 5.5 lakh students are appearing in the matric examination at 3,047 centres across the state.

The tests started on February 20 and will continue till March 4.

This time, the board has introduced artificial intelligence-powered CCTV cameras to keep an eye on the exam and nodal centres.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP had blamed the state's mass education minister for the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024