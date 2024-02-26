21-year-old man killed, accused on run: Police
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old man working in a restaurant on the Mall road in the heart of Shimla town, near the police reporting room, was allegedly killed in the early hours of Monday, police said.
Manish (21), the son of Sohan Singh, a resident of Kothi village in Kupvi tehsil of Shimla district, was working in a restaurant here.
According to police, the incident took place around 2 am when the accused, identified as Satinder Pal (30), entered the victim's room and attacked him with a sharp weapon.
Manish rushed towards the police assistance room and broke the glass of the control room door with the same weapon with which he was attacked.
Police rushed Manish to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH) where he was declared ''brought dead''.
A case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, who is a resident of Haryana, police said, adding that he was working in another restaurant.
The post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted, police said, adding that the accused fled towards Chandigarh and a police team is after him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- section 302
- Manish
- Sohan Singh
- Haryana
- IGMCH
- Kothi
- Shimla
- Kupvi
- Satinder Pal
ALSO READ
Farmers' march: Haryana announces suspension of internet services in seven districts
Cold Weather Conditions Persist in Punjab and Haryana, Causing Discomfort
Haryana CM Khattar participates in "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" in Panchkula
Haryana Home Minister: Dialogue Holds Solutions to Address Major Farmer Demands
AAP to hold meeting to decide candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Haryana, Gujarat